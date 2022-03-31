Kanye West still in talks with Grammys post performance ban

FileFootage

Kanye West is reportedly still in talks with Grammys after the Donda 2 rapper’s performance at the upcoming prestigious event was pulled due to his scathing social media attacks on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and others.



According to HitsDailyDouble via Chart Data, the 44-year-old hip-hop artists is one of the performers who are being considered to be roped in for ‘at least one more Grammys performance.’

According to the outlet, the Recording Academy, other than West, is considering to include Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber or Lady Gaga in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic, John Legend, J Balvin, BTS, Foo Fighters, Carrie Underwood and more are slated to bring life to the event with their hyped-up performances.

This came after Variety reported earlier in March that West’s “concerning online behavior” has banned him from Instagram for 24 hours.