Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her romantic getaway with Vicky Kaushal: See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most ‘it’ couple of B Town. Recently, the couple went on their vacation, to an unknown destination, and can be seen enjoying each other’s company.
The Dhoom actress took to Instagram to share picturesque photos from her getaway, leaving the fans gawking with wonder.
In first photo, the diva is accompanied with her husband Kaushal, reclining on a yacht while soaking up the sun. The second photo features the actress herself, who is sitting on a driving seat and taking in the smell of sand and sea.
The third photo has a breathtaking view with a hut in the middle of green patches, looking like it's straight from some Disney fairy tale.
These latest scenic photos have left the fans swooning. One wrote, “Hottest couple.”
Others are elated to see the couple rejoicing a retreat together for the first time after four months of marriage. “Finally some pictures.”
On the work front, Kaif has a few movies in her hands including Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas. Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Laxman’s unnamed movie and Govinda Naam Mera.
