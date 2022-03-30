Britney Spears ‘may adopt a baby’ with Sam Asghari: source reveals

Britney Spears has previously hinted that she and fiancé, Sam Aghari, are planning a baby but as per latest reports, the couple 'may adopt' a child incase they face complications in conceiving one.

An insider revealed to Closer that the Toxic singer and Asghari "made no secret of the fact that they're trying to conceive."

The source added that the duo have "spoken about potentially adopting if they do encounter any complications."

"They're just very keen to welcome a baby into their family together and if that means adopting, then that's fine too," the insider spilled.

Spears, who is already a mother to two sons with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, started dating Asghari in 2016 and the couple got engaged last year.

While it’s no news that the duo is trying to start a family together, it has been speculated that they have already planned to build a nursery and playroom at their home.