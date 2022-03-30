Netizens trolls Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife for wedding dance moves: Watch

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has recently faced backlash from the social media moral brigades, who appeared perturbed to see the actress showing her dance moves at an intimate wedding.



The reason of their annoyance is not the actress herself, but rather her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi, a renowned face of Pakistani entertainment industry, who left showbiz in favour of religious reasons.

Lately, her dance moves became ‘a hot topic’ for trolls. A few commented “Modern Molvi Ki Biwi (Wife of modern preacher) while others wrote, “aj kal ka deen (today’s religion).”

Watch here:





In earlier days, Abbasi has performed in movies like Jawani Phr Nae Aani and television famous dramas including Pyare Afzal and Alif.

Three years ago, he took a sabbatical from acting and decided to pursue his dream of acquiring religious knowledge.

Abbasi is quite vocal on issues regardless of how controversial they may be. He has expressed his displeasure on item songs in Pakistani movies in the past and they have made headlines.

In 2019, he got married to Ana’s actress Khawar, and from then on, a few netizens never left any opportunity to get on her case.