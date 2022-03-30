Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' finally wraps up filming: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' finally wraps up filming

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra will finally see the light of day in September.



Ayan Mukerji, the director of the movie, made an announcement on Tuesday, on his social media.

“Five years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we have finally filmed our last one!” he stated.

Bhatt also took to Instagram and shared this good news with all her fans, saying, “IT’S A WRAP!”

She wrote in her caption, “The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end,” while also revealing that all this time she has been wanting to say this.

The last leg of the movie was shot in Varanasi where the cast also sought blessings from the Kashi Vishwanath temple.



After hearing this news, fans could not contain their excitement and were seen leaving heart as well as fire emojis in the comment section.

One fan commented, “Can't wait for Brahmastra to experience it on big screens.”

Another fan said, “When wrap up is beautiful and unique, I wonder how the movie is going to be?”

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

This is the first part of the movie’s trilogy that is going to be released this year.