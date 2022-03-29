Nicole Kidman’s viral reaction is NOT for Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars fiasco

The 2022 Oscars made headlines on Monday after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, with a photo of Nicole Kidman also going viral.

In an exclusive interview with Vulture, the Los Angeles Times photographer Myung Chun who clicked Kidman’s iconic photo disclosed the context behind the image.

“The picture of Nicole Kidman was taken during the break time. It appeared that she was excited to see fellow actress Jessica Chastain across the room,” Chun remarked, adding that Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban at 2022 Oscars.

In the photo, Kidman is seen with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open. The photo soon grabbed the attention of the audience as well as gaining traction on social media.