'Oruthee' actor Vinayakan issues apology post comments on Me Too Movement

Vinayakan, the lead actor of the recently released film Oruthee has apologised for his remarks on the Me Too Movement, claiming that they were "not directed at a personal level."



The Vellithira actor’s recent statements didn't go quite well among the netizens and media. Now after receiving backlash, he has issued an apology via his Facebook account.

Vinayakan penned the apology letter by calling the journalist ‘Sister’ and apologized for using certain language if she found it derogatory. He also added in his note that his comments were not targeted on a personal level.

Vinayakan wrote in Malayalam, which loosely translates, “Hi everyone. During the Oruthee promotional event, I used a certain language that one of the journalists (sister) found derogatory. It was not at all targeted on a personal level and I sincerely apologize for the comments made by me on that day that would have caused her inconvenience. Vinayakan.”

It all started when Vinayakan addressed the media during the press meet of Oruthee and said that he has no idea what Me Too Movement means and that asking women for sex is Me Too, he will continue doing so.

Soon after, these remarks sparked an online debate, and there was a massive backlash against Vinayakan on social media for making such statements against the movement.