Kate Middleton, Prince William suffering ‘severely wounding’ PR disasters

Experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton are still struggling following a series of ‘severely wounding’ PR disasters' that have just rocked the Firm.
This claim has been made by The Mirror’s Russell Myers and in his new piece he wrote, "The excitement that normally accompanies one of these trips was swiftly replaced with intense nervousness. A series of PR blunders that should have been easily navigated has left the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s reputation severely wounded.”
"As the heavens opened in Nassau today it could have been an unfortunate metaphor for the dark cloud that hung over the tour. But back to doing what they do best, William and Kate spoke from the heart to key workers who had battled through the pandemic.”
He also added, "And they partook in a traditional walkabout outside the senate building, with Kate delighting the crowd by cooing at a baby and shimmying to a drum band.”
"But it is other images that have dominated – such as shaking hands with children through metal fences and riding around in an open-top Land Rover – that will have caused potentially irreparable damage to brand royal, certainly in a region where anti-monarchy sentiment is growing."
Before concluding Mr Myers added, "In part, William and Kate were not to blame. Instead, they were left to fend for themselves by others lacking the experience and foresight to see obvious pitfalls of operating in such an environment that requires added sensitivity."
