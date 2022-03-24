Meghan Markle’s racism claims being ‘weaponised against Royal Family’

File Footage





Meghan Markle’s claims against the royal family are ‘being weaponised’ against the firm, says journalist Dan Wootton.

According to Wootton, Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey is to be blamed for the protests that Prince William and Kate Middleton have faced on their Caribbean tour.

Wootton has said that allegations made by Harry and Meghan about the royal family being racist towards Meghan were “being weaponised against the Royal Family” and fuelling Republican sentiment in Caribbean countries including Jamaica.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Wootton said: “Republicans across the Commonwealth would try to use the claims to bring the Queen’s reign to an end in the monarch’s twilight years.”

He also said that it was “utter hogwash” to claim that Meghan’s race had anything to do with her ongoing rift with the royal family.

“Meghan wasn’t pushed out of the Royal Family because of ethnicity and to even countenance such a fantasy is irresponsible,” he said.

Wootton added: “Shame on Meghan for the damage she’s caused to the Commonwealth and shame on the propagandists in Jamaica and the media using her fantasies to advance their republican cause.”

Prince William and Kate are currently touring the Caribbean as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and have encountered numerous protests.