Anne Hathaway 'could see herself' with another kid after first complicated pregnancy

Anne Hathaway wishes to become a mother again after baby Jack.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for their new cover story, Anne revealed that she wants to have another baby, but is afraid of the complications that would kick in.

"I could see us going for another one," Anne confessed of her desire for another child but caveated the statement with the challenges around fertility and pregnancy, explaining:

"There's this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it's all positive. But I know from my own experience, it's so much more complicated than that," she noted.

"When you find out that your pain is shared by others, you just think, I just feel that's helpful information to have, so I'm not isolated in my pain," the Devil Wears Prada star noted. "I mean, what is there to be ashamed of? This is grief, and that's a part of life."

Anne announced her pregnancy in 2019 and talked about related struggles.

"It was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies," she said at that time.

"I didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom. It's not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word. And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself," she said.