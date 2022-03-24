Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa, Rachel Zegler and more join presenters list 

The 2022 Oscars are all set to take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre. Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have announced the final batch of the presenters for the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Wednesday.
The exciting new lineup of the presenters includes names as Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and more.
The West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has also been named among the presenters for Hollywood’s biggest night.
Zegler, 20, has been invited to the Oscars as a presenter just a few days after she revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to the 94th Annual Academy Awards — despite her lead role in movie West Side Story, which is up for a total of seven nods, including Best Picture.
The final list of Oscars presenters include Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.
Previously announced celebrities include Halle Berry, Jamie Lee Curtis, Zoë Kravitz, Elliot Page, Shaun White, Lupita Nyong'o, Yuh-Jung Youn, Rami Malek, Tyler Perry and more.
