Britney Spears pens down heart-touching tribute to her new puppy Sawyer

Britney Spears is experiencing unconditional love from her 'brand new love' these days.



The Pretty Girls singer took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt tribute to her new dog Sawyer and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



The singer also included a video of her blue-eyed Australian Shepherd puppy, who has been invaluable in helping her recover from the trauma of her conservatorship.

The caption started with an admission of unconditional love and reads, “ “I found Sawyer in Maui, a gift from God !!! Literally !!! He held me so tight when I held him that I literally couldn’t leave the place,” she continued.



Since bringing him back to the mainland, Spears has watched the now 8-month-old puppy grow and develop the instinct to protect her.

“If anyone comes in my room that he doesn’t know, he literally acts like a lion !!!” she wrote before drawing on what life was like under her 13-year conservatorship, adding, “He literally shows a protective side I wish I would have seen in my so called ‘protective system,” she added.



The Overprotected singer admits in the post that she’s “pretty ruined when it comes to trusting people” these days, but thankfully, she doesn’t feel the same way about her new pup.

“Sawyer made me feel more loved in 9 seconds than I’ve ever been with,” she confessed “No bullsh–, no words !!! Pure genius protection because of 1 thing … HE LOVES ME !!! The kind of love that doesn’t require POWER … SEX … LUST or MONEY.”