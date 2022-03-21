'Kate Middleton is the secret to William's future regal success'

Prince William - who never hides his feelings for his sweet wife Kate Middleton - 'instinctively understands that Kate is the secret to his future regal success', a royal expert claims.

The expert shared her thoughts on William's one amazing public gesture at the Commonwealth Day service which was held at Westminster Abbey last week.

The Duchess of Cambridge was accepting a posy from a small child when it started to rain. William immediately went to an aide and grabbed an umbrella from them, which the Duke used to shelter his love.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, says that this shows that the couple's relationship is still going "gangbusters".

The expert wrote in the NZherald: "This is all clearly touching proof that their union is still going gangbusters after more than a decade, three children, three house moves, two dogs and that time Kate flirted with a fringe."

"But what is far more fascinating is what this moment perfectly reveals in only three seconds: That William instinctively understands that Kate is the secret to his future regal success," according to Daniela Elser.