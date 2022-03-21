Kajol’s fans clap back at netizens for body-shaming the actress

Kajol was recently trolled for her tight-fitted dress while attending Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash.
The event, hosted by her friend and producer Karan Johar, was attended by several B-Town celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra among others.
Kajol looked gorgeous in her black bodycon dress, but as soon as her pictures surfaced online, the internet was divided.
A few lashed out over the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress for a 'disastrous' fashion choice; some even called her pregnant and overweight.
Nevertheless, Kajol's admirers came to her rescue.
One of her fans defended the Dilwale actress and stated: “What’s the issue here? She’s not overweight. She has a normal body. What’s the problem with that?"
Another online user commented over her pregnancy remark, “Applaud that she dressed up boldly without wearing a corset or body shapewear to hide her tummy.”
