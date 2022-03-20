Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in Jenny Packham outfit as she starts Caribbean tour

Kate Middleton wore a blue Jenny Packham dress as she landed in Belize City.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed in Belize at the start of an eight-day Caribbean tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
After inspecting the guard of honor, the couple travelled to Laing House in Belize City to meet the country’s Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife, Rosanna.
This is the first of this year’s Platinum Jubilee tours of the 14 Realms where the Queen remains the Head of State.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, ‘You go through so much and you're growing so fast'
Simon Rex was offered huge amount to say 'he’d had sexual relationship with The Duchess'
Daniel Radcliffe talked about his ‘Weird Al’ role on 'The Tonight Show'
BTS' Jungkook revealed the reason behind him changing username
BGT's Amanda Holden visited Ukraine border
Jessica Chastain to showcase support to makeup crew of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’