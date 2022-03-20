 
Sunday March 20, 2022
Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in Jenny Packham outfit as she starts Caribbean tour

By Web Desk
March 20, 2022
Kate Middleton wore a blue Jenny Packham dress as she landed in Belize City.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed in Belize at the start of an eight-day Caribbean tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

After inspecting the guard of honor, the couple travelled to Laing House in Belize City to meet the country’s Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife, Rosanna.

This is the first of this year’s Platinum Jubilee tours of the 14 Realms where the Queen remains the Head of State.