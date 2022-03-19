Meghan Markle's co-star Simon Rex reveals big truth

Simon Rex - who starred alongside Meghan Markle in 2005 series Cuts, has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex once penned him a personal thank you letter after he refused a request from tabloids to lie about their relationship.

The actor made a big revelation about an offer reportedly presented to him by unnamed British tabloids, during an interview with The Guardian.

Several tabloids offered Rex thousands of dollars to lie about his relationship with the former Suits star, an offer that he said he declined despite being “broke as ***” at the time.

"I was broke as ***! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that," the actor told the outlet of the alleged $70,000 offer to say he’d had a sexual relationship with the duchess.

"I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel like ***king up the royal family."

In gratitude for turning down the offer, Rex said that Meghan sent him a thank you letter, which he has framed in his home in Joshua Tree, California.

“She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people,’” the actor said. In a tweet written after the interview was published, Rex said the story was “true” and that the duchess “has very nice penmanship”.



Reflecting on his relationship with Meghan, Rex said that he and the former Suits star “hung out one time,” during which they had gone for lunch, and that "that was the extent of it".