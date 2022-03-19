Lisa Bonet's appearance with wedding ring fuels speculation about her reunion with Jason Momoa

File Footage

Lisa Bonet's latest outing has sparked reunion rumours with her ex Jason Momoa.

The actress seems to give her marriage with Jason Momoa a second chance after calling it off after 16 years of togetherness.



The High Fidelity actor was seen sporting a blue robe with a hat, paired with a Bob Marley t-shirt with bracelets in hand as she shopped in Los Angeles.

However, the one piece of jewellery that caught everybody’s attention was her wedding ring.

Lisa Bonet shows off wedding band after alleged reconciliation with Jason Momoa

The couple announced their separation in January 2022, however, several reports surfaced on the internet a month later that the duo is working on their marriage.

A source told Hollywood Life, “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together.”

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the insider added.

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around," the insider concluded.



