Michael Jackson’s children to 'defend' dad amid child molestation accusations

Michael Jackson’s children won't by shying away to defend their late father despite child molestation accusations against him.

Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson were recently spotted attending MJ The Musical as they plan to speak out against the accusations for which the Dangerous hit-maker was found not guilty in 2005.

Jackson’s children are making efforts to keep their dad’s legacy alive as they think the legendary pop star was innocent.

“They will defend their dad until the end,” OK! reported. “They believe Michael when he said he was innocent.”

An insider spilled to the source that they all had ‘happy childhoods living at Neverland Ranch’ where the alleged assault of a 13-year-old took place.

“They loved their dad, and they became very protective of him,” the source added.

The Smooth Criminal singer’s family mainly remained mum since is death of cardiac arrest in 2009. However, his 23-year-old daughter is reportedly holding onto his Jackson’s memories tight.

“Paris says she still has the pajamas her dad wore around the house. It makes her happy to look at them,” the outlet quoted its source.