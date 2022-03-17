‘The Crown’ looking for teenage Prince Harry, Prince William

File Footage





Netflix is looking for two young actors to portray the teenage versions of Prince Harry and Prince William in the sixth season of its mega hit royal drama The Crown.

The Crown’s casting associate Kate Bone took to Twitter on Thursday, March 17, to issue a casting call on behalf of the production. Actors “with strong physical resemblance” to the royal brothers are encouraged to apply.

According to Bone’s post, the production will consider actors aged between 16-21 for William, and 16-20 for Harry, who is two years younger than his older brother.

No prior acting experience is required, with applicants asked to share a video of themselves talking about something they love doing.

While the casting call is for season six, season five of The Crown is yet to drop on Netflix; it is set to premiere in November this year with Imelda Staunton leading the cast as Queen Elizabeth.

Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.