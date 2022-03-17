Kriti Sanon talks of gender biases in Indian entertainment industry

Kriti Sanon has recently opened up her grievances regarding the sexism that still prevails against female actors in Bollywood.



Sanon made a debut in Heropanti and the movies she took later on, portrayed her as another good-looking face in tinsel town.

However, it all changed post Barielly ki Barfi and Mimi where she proved her mettle as an amazing performer.

Interestingly, the Bollywood industry seems not ready for female-oriented movies.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Dilwale actor affirmed this notion.

Sharing her predicament to the source, the 31-year-old actress disclosed, “Most male actors are not willing to do movies where 60% were me and 40% were them.”

"The mindset needs to change," Sanon added

Currently, she is busy promoting her new movie Bachchan Pandey which features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

Where she has come across actors who are not willing to share equal screen space, there are actors like Akshay Kumar who does not feel insecure to anyone and carry out the role honestly, stated Sanon to Indian Express.

Talking about her choice of role, the Luka Chuppi actress told Indian Express, “It is more about my gut feeling and sometimes, if I am offered similar type of role, I go for it.”

While elaborating more on her experience, Sanon said that "with the kind of movies" that she is offered these days, it seems now "the makers look at me differently."

Sanon will next be seen in a fighting movie Ganapath for which she is excited.