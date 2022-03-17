Aditya Chopra celebrates 50 years of YRF with Ranveer Singh’s movie

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordar is set to kickoff Yash Raj Films (YRF) 50-year celebration.



The news has come to light after reports have been published on various media outlets.

It stated the owner of YRF Aditya Chopra is certain that “if the festivities have to begin, it needs to be with a project that will garner universal love”.

It is pertinent to mention that Singh’s character in his latest movie is one-of-a-kind that will redefine the concept of heroism in the Indian entertainment industry, the sources added.

As per the sources close to India Today, Chopra along with his team at YRF believed that only the Gully Boy actor, in and as Jayeshbhai role, is likely to “steal people’s hearts worldwide”.

Besides Singh’s movie, the sources reported that other movies, such as Pathaan, Tiger 3 and Prithviraj, will also be a part of the golden Milestones celebration.

The reason, according to reports, is to bring fans closer to their favourite superstars in order “to change the star-fan dynamics”.

To end, the sources asserted that the team at YRF are confident that these big movies will not only pull people back to the theatres but also bring back the experience of watching the cinema.

For the unversed, the movie will have a theatrical release on May 13 worldwide.

