Sister goals: Alia Bhatt’s sister pens heartwarming birthday note

Alia Bhatt’s sister heartwarming birthday note depicts ‘sister goal’

Alia Bhatt rang in her 29th birthday with lots of love from her fans worldwide and fellow actors.

This year the Dear Zindagi actress had a low-key celebration with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

While everyone was sending their warm wishes to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, her sister took to Instagram and jotted down a heartfelt message.

Bhatt’s sister shared a lovely picture on her social media handle where she could be seen lifting the 29-year-old actress in her arms.

Calling her "my best friend, my baby girl, my everything" in the caption the picture exuded sibling goals.

She wrote, "I am so proud of you. Of the person you are evolving into, of the person you are so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be."





Take a look here:







