Ajay Devgan’s ‘Runway 34’ teaser gives goosebumps to audience: Watch

Ajay Devgan has unveiled the teaser of much-awaited movie Runway 34 on Tuesday.

Taking the helm in his hands, Devgan has relaunched himself as a director after seven years. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet in key roles.

While posting the 48 seconds teaser on Instagram (IG) and Twitter, the Golmaal actor writes, “The truth is hidden 35,000 above the ground.”

Interestingly, the first shot of the teaser showcases the airplane flying through the turbulence and dark clouds. Devgan’s deadpan expression as a pilot in the cockpit, mysterious voices in the background and Bachchan’s explanation of law of gravity, all intrigue the audience’s curiosity.

Take a look here:

Fans and admirers cannot contain their excitement after watching the teaser.



One comment reads, “The teaser looks superb.”

Moreover, one of the fans expressed joy to see both Devgan and Bachchan in the same frame after Satyagraha.

Adding to the moment, Salman Khan, one of the most loved Bollywood actor, has also shared the movie teaser of his costar and friend on his IG handle.

The caption reads, “I don’t have any film toh mein apne bhai Ajay se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye (I don’t have any movie release so I have requested my brother Ajay to come on this Eid to give Eidi [gift].)”

See here:

In one of the interviews provided to the media outlet, Devgan stated that this edge-of-the-seat movie is reportedly based on true events that happened during 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight.

The story is about Captain Vikrant (played by Devgan) whose entire life changed after this incident.

Produced by Devgan Films, the movie is scheduled to release on April 29 in the cinema.