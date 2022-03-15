Princess Charlene celebrates Prince Albert’s birthday after mystery illness

File Footage





Princess Charlene came home to Monaco just in time for husband Prince Albert’s birthday after a prolonged illness left her away from home for months.

According to Hello magazine, the Monegasque royal family, including Prince Albert, Charlene and their twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, reunited for the prince’s 64th birthday on March 14 and spent the day quietly at the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.

Charlene’s return to the kingdom was formally announced in a statement shared by the Palace over the weekend, which said that her “encouraging recovery” was behind her doctors allowing her to return home in time for her husband’s big day.

The statement also said: “The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments.”

“In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as she still needs peace and calm, the Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected,” it further read.

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Charlene also needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.