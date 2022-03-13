Princess Charlene reunites with twin children after months following mystery illness

File Footage









Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned home to her twin children after a mystery illness left her unable to stay with them for almost a year.

The news was shared in an official statement issued by the Palace that said that Charlene’s ‘encouraging recovery’ and her doctor’s advice meant that she was able to return home to her children and husband Prince Albert of Monaco.

The statement read: “The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments.”

It also assured the people of Monaco that Charlene is looking forward to socialising with her people as her health recovers.

“In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as She still needs peace and calm, The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected,” the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Charlene had last met her twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Christmas.

Prince Albert of Monaco last shared an update about Charlene on Thursday, February 17, telling local newspaper Monaco-Matin, “Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon.”

The comment came about three weeks after the last update about Princess Charlene’s health, in which she was said to be recuperating in a “satisfying and very encouraging way” despite needing to stay in a clinic for ‘several more weeks.’

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Charlene also needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.