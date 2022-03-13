Prince Harry’s THIS move likely to add further tension with royal family

Prince Harry’s decision not to return to UK for Prince Philip's memorial service, instead attending the Invictus Games in Holland will likely to add further tension to the Duke of Sussex’s already strained relationship with his family.



The Express UK, quoting The Sun, reported that it was such a shame that he would miss his grandfather's memorial service.

“It was supposed to be a time for the family to all come together to remember a great man,” the report cited a source as saying.

"It was also hoped that the Queen would meet Lilibet for the first time and that would make it even more of a special occasion.”

It further said, "Now none of that will go ahead - yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away. It will certainly raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings."

Prince Harry would attend the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for disabled military veterans that starts in The Hague on April 16.