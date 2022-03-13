New report into social media activity of Meghan Markle's sister makes shocking revelations

Samantha Markle, the parental half-sister of Meghan Markle, is suing the Duchess of Sussex for her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Duchess' remarks about growing up poor seem to have angered Samantha who is known for criticizing her sister for one reason or another .

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat for an interview with Winfrey in March last year.

Their interview reportedly angered the British royal family and deteriorated relationship with the monarchy.

In a shocking investigative report, Buzzfeed News has called Samantha Markle her biggest troll.

According to the website, a new investigation it launched into Samantha's social media activity shows the half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex has posted conspiracy theories about Meghan Markle.



BuzzFeed News reported that it found evidence that for the past four years, Samantha has apparently used various Twitter accounts — including her current one, which she apparently used to communicate with this reporter — not just to criticize Meghan but to also propagate and give credibility to damaging and potentially defamatory claims about her half-sister.



It said, "There is also evidence that suggests Samantha has for years been coordinating with and feeding information to the person behind one of the oldest and most influential anti-Meghan YouTube accounts, a woman who has been a driving force behind what is perhaps the most persistent, insidious, and damaging conspiracy theories about Meghan: that she faked her two pregnancies, that her children were born to a surrogate, and that her children might not even be hers."

Samantha, however, denied all claims and threatened to sue BuzzFeed News.



