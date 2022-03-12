Madhuri Dixit shares the dance floor with Jackie Shroff after three decades: Watch

Madhuri Dixit, the true Bollywood Diva, has recently come together with Jackie Shroff after three decades.
Taking to Instagram, the well-known Hero actor posted a video of him shaking a leg with the Devdas actor on Dupatta Mera song, exclusively for The Fame Game series.
Shroff always had high regard for Dixit. In one of his interviews with the media outlet, the 65-year-old actor said, He "never realises how the day passes by”.
The caption of the video depicts his admiration for the Aaja Nachle actor and reads, “Adding one more iconic track to our playlist.
The reunion of both the legends has taken the internet by storm. Fans love their pairing and shower them with heart emojis in the comment section.
One of the fans commented, “Wow happy to see you with your favourite Madhuri.”
Some said that they “both are looking beautiful together”.
Bollywood’s elegant beauty and Shroff were last seen together way back in 1993 in a movie named Khal Nayek.
For now, Dixit is soaking in all praise for her character Anamika in The Fame Game series. The series can be watched on Netflix.
