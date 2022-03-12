Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law fell prey to cybercrime

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja was scammed by a group of professional cybercriminals a few months ago.

The news came forth after Faridabad police arrested 10 scammers related to this case.

According to media reports, the frauds took over Rs 27 crore by embezzling the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (ROSCTL) licence, meant for Ahuja’s export-import firm.

Police explained that ROSTCL is an incentive that government provide to firms in the form of digital coupons, enabling the firms to get reimbursement in the excise and customs duties.

The DCP in charge of this case disclosed that these frauds were transferring the swindled amount from Kapoor’s father-in-law to fake firms.

The police added that they did it by forging a Digital Signature on behalf of Ahuja.

The DCP said that the investigation began last year when the Raanjhana actor’s father-in-law lodged a complaint against these frauds in July last month.