Photo: PCB Twitter/screengrab

KARACHI: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

The visitors dropped fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from the first Test line up and handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to bolster their spin attack.

Pakistan brought back frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf -- who both missed the first Test due to injuries -- replacing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

The first Test ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.



Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that they have made two changes to the team. "It's a typical Karachi pitch, later on it will help the spinners," he said.

While, Australian captain Pat Cummins, who experienced dead wickets in Rawalpindi Test, said that Karachi pitch apparently seems better, adding that they would try to set a huge target for the home side in the Test.

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)