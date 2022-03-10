Scott Disick new girlfriend Holly Scarfone loves his ties with the Kardashians

Scott Disick’s new ladylove Holly Scarfone holds no hard feelings towards his ex Kourtney Kardashian or her family as she reportedly a huge fan of Kylie Jenner.

According to News!, "Holly is smitten with Scott and they have been talking to each other on the phone.”

To go by the reports, Disick is taking his time with his newly ignited romance with Scarfone.

“He doesn't want to rush anything. Holly loves the fact he's in with the Kardashians as she's a huge Kylie Jenner fan,” the source spilled to the outlet.

The 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian’s and Scarfone were recently seen hitting a Parisian nightclub.

The pair also painted Malibu red with their love as they had dinner at a restaurant last month.