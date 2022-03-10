Akshay Kumar teases Kapil Sharma, calling him ‘befawa’: Watch

Akshay Kumar recently posted a video on Instagram with an Indian comedian Kapil Sharma to promote his new movie’s song ‘Saare bolo bewafa’ on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Khiladi actor initiated a reel challenge (#SaareBoloBewafa) for his movie Bachchhan Pandey on this show.

In the video, Kumar and Sharma clarified the meaning of Bewafa. Sharma said that bewafa is someone who is disloyal or unfaithful.

The Sooryavanshi actor bantered around with Sharma, saying that a traitor could be friends, acquaintances or a ‘host’ as well. At the same time, the comedian also got back at 54-year-old actor, saying that it could be your boss, partner or ‘senior’ as well.

In the end, Kumar remarked that fans should send it to the ‘bewafas’ in their lives, adding that “mere life ka bewafa Kapil befawa” (My life’s traitor is Kapil).



Both the actor and comedian also grooved to a song that had already created a buzz among viewers.

Furthermore, this video also settled the rumour regarding Kumar and Sharma’s tiff, following which, the Hera Pheri actor declined to promote any of his movies on TKSS.

The well-known comedian also cleared the air on his Twitter, saying that everything is sorted between Akshay Paaji (big brother) and him.

These days, Kumar is all wrapped up in his movie’s promotion that is going to be released on March 18. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi and the movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.