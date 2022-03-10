Prince William, Kate Middleton are 'behind Ukraine', confess feeling 'useless'

Prince William and Kate Middleton pledge to be behind Ukraine in new public appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Holland Park, west London, this week and talked to volunteers about the ongoing crisis.

William confessed the war is unusual for British people, who have often seen conflicts in Africa and Asia, not Europe.

“It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,” he said. “We feel so useless,” added the couple, ashamed of not being able to help more.

The couple donned yellow and blue outfits for the day, in order to mark solidarity to the Ukrainians. The also carried homemade brownies for the volunteers.

William went on to add how his kids, Princess George and Princess Charlotte are equally worried about the war.

“Ours have been coming home asking all about it,” the duke says of his kids. “They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school.”

The duke revealed that he has been struggling to tell his children about the ongoing crisis in a way that it does not affect their mental health. He had to “choose my words carefully to explain what is going on," revealed William.

The couple also met the Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna during their visit.

William and Kate shared their fear that Vladimir Putin would stop a Third World War, if his advances are not timely stopped in Ukraine.

William said: “The irony is it brings Europe closer together. Europe is closer together than it’s ever been before because of Ukraine.”

“We have seen a lot of that Ukrainian spirit already,” he told them. “Keep together. Everyone is there for you.”