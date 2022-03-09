Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘grasping’ at rare olive branch to ‘win UK back’

Royal experts address the rare rehabilitation opportunity Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered.

This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti

He got candid over it all while speaking with the Royally US and was quoted saying, "I don't personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily, she may prove me wrong.”

"But people here have such a low opinion of her if not both of them these days that I think she'd be very brave to come back to the UK.”

"I do still say if they could come back and if they could not be front and centre, keep it quiet, but just come back to help celebrate this milestone for not just the queen but for the whole country for British history...”

He also added, "Then that will probably be very nice and it might rehabilitate them somewhat towards the British people.”

"I don't really think that's their style anymore, they don't like to do things quietly, they don't like someone else to be the centre of attention when they're around.”

"I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it's the Harry and Meghan show and I think that means that it probably would be better if they didn't come and steal the limelight from the Queen.”

"But who knows, let's watch this space and let's hope that if they can come they'll do it in a nice way and that it will be an opportunity for the whole family to enjoy being together and to put all that behind them."