Sara Ali Khan shares awe-inspiring photos of weekend getaway to Ladakh

Sara Ali Khan shares awe-inspiring photos of a weekend getaway to Ladakh

Sara Ali Khan, the young heartthrob of Bollywood, has recently stunned her admirers with fascinating pictures from her recent trip to Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actor, who has a massive following of 39.6 million on her social handle, shared four breathtaking photos from her retreat.

In the first one, she was all surrounded by the greenery, soaking up the sun in a tie-dye sweater. While in the other two photos, she could be seen rejoicing the picturesque landscape, the bonfire and a bike ride.

Check it out below:

Fans were ecstatic to see the post; they dropped heart emojis and likes in her comment section. One of them called her “cutie”.



Interestingly, the bubbly actor has always looked all cheery and extrovert in front of the camera. However, little did they know, there is a Zen side to her personality that usually pops up, every once in a while, on her social media.

The 26-year-old actor also shared a couple of photos and a vlog last month showing green lanes, mountains and sea and all of this speaks volumes about her love for nature.

Of late, on the work front, the Bollywood beauty has garnered appreciation for her latest movie Atrangi Re.

Furthermore, she will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal for an untitled movie. Adding to this, Khan is also set to shoot with Vikrant Massey for her upcoming movie Gaslight.