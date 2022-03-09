Prince Charles, Camilla honour Meghan Markle with sweet memento

Despite all the drama that engulfs the royal family, Prince Charles and Camilla have kept a sweet memento of Meghan Markle in their London home.

This was made apparent when the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated International Women’s Day with three major female personalities at her residence.

She could be seen opening the doors of her extravagant Clarence House, welcoming her guests, which gave a glimpse into a room filled with art pieces including framed portraits and pictures.

On one of the round tables set up stood a black-and-white photo of the Duchess of Sussex, on her wedding day.

In the photo Prince Charles could be seen walking his daughter-in-law down the aisle.

For the unversed the Prince of Wales took the honour to walk the former actress down the aisle as her estranged father Thomas Markle could not travel across the pond to attend his daughter’s wedding.

The presence of the photo indicated that even after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's strained relationship with the royal family, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall still have a soft spot for the couple.