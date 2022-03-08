'Star Trek' Actress Laurel Goodwin passes away at 79

Laurel Goodwin, an actress who is best known for her roles in Girls! Girls! Girls! and the rejected Star Trek pilot, has breathed her last at the age of 79.



Goodwin died on Feb. 25. The star’s sister Maureen Scott confirmed her passing in an obituary but didn’t share the cause of death.

The former child model was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 11, 1942, made her big-screen debut in the 1962 musical comedy Girls! Girls! Girls!

She went on to appear in other movies such as Papa's Delicate Condition, Stage to Thunder Rock, Law of the Lawless, and The Glory Guys.

Aside from her film success, Goodwin also appeared in many roles on television. The actress was also the last surviving member of the original pilot for Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek, titled The Cage.

According to IMDb, her other notable TV credits included The Hero, The Partners, The Beverly Hillbillies, Get Smart, The Virginian, and Run Buddy Run, among others.

After retiring from acting in 1971, Goodwin pursued a career in-home nursing and later took care of her husband when he became ill until his death, according to StarTrek.com.

During her 2016 interview with the website, Goodwin reflected on her life and career.

"You really are everything that you've ever done in your life," she explained. "Even if you mess it up terribly in the end, or mess it up in the beginning, if you mix it all up and you've done some good stuff in between, it's a good life. I've had adventure, and a wonderful life, in so many ways, that people would give their right arm for."