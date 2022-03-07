Kate Middleton's photography skill emerged from her grandfather

Kate Middleton love for photography emerged from when she was very young.
According to Express, she used to take pictures when she was a little girl and visited grandfather Peter Middleton.
Now 40, the Duchess of Cambridge has become an accomplished photographer and uses that skill to control her family’s image.
In the publicly available photos of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it consists of her own personal shots.
Claudia Acott Williams, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said: "Her grandfather was a very good photographer. When she was a child, he would show her his slides. It was him who taught her how to take photographs."
