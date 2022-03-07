Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark ‘intense vitriol of royals’ with Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly sparked intense vitriol of royals following the continued aftereffects which followed their interview with Oprah.



This claim’s been made by royal expert and founder of To Di For Daily, Kinsey Schofield during an interview with the Daily Star.

There she claimed, “I think this interview has been incredibly detrimental to the Royal Family brand and it disrupted key moments in history.”



“Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Year will be haunted by 'Will Harry and Meghan show up?' headlines. Zero Prince Philip death or funeral coverage excluded mention of Prince Harry's recent interview and status within the family. Worst of all, the royal family is accused of being racist. It was a terrible hit to the family and I think they are still attempting to recover from it.”

“People that never had an opinion about the Royal Family before now have intense vitriol for them solely based on what they saw in that interview.”

Before concluding she added, “They've dedicated entire Twitter feeds to trolling members of the royal family and their campaigns. Which is so bizarre to me when Meghan Markle says she wants to lead with love and be this force for change.”