No-trust move: Aleem Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen's like-minded group today, say sources

PTI’s disgruntled leaders Aleem Khan (L) and Jahangir Khan Tareen (R). Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: PTI leader Aleem Khan will hold an important meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s like-minded group in Lahore today amid rising political temperature in the country in the backdrop of the Opposition’s proposed no-trust move against PM Imran Khan, well-placed sources revealed Monday.

The well-informed sources said that Aleem Khan is very active nowadays and have met over 40 Punjab MPAs, of them, 10 are provincial ministers, during the last 30 days. Meanwhile, PML-N’s senior leadership has also established contact with the former Punjab minister during the period.

The important meeting between Aleem Khan and the like-minded group will be held at the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen, the sources said, adding that the estranged PTI leader will attend the meeting via video link from London.



During today's meeting, the disgruntled PTI members are expected to adopt a joint strategy in the prevailing political situation. The participants of the meeting will review the strategy if the no-confidence motion is tabled against the government in the National Assembly.

The meeting will also discuss the options and strategies regarding Punjab and the Centre.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had confirmed that PM Imran Khan had called Tareen to inquire about his health.

"The prime minister was informed that Jahangir Tareen was unwell," Qureshi had said.