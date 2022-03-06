Queen receives flak for having royal guards wear hats made of bear fur

Queen's guards wear hats made out of bear fur, up to 140 in quantity.

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, launched a 42,430 signature petition to convince the Ministry of Defence to instead use faux fur for the hats- the suggestion which has been rejected.

"Most British people are against fur, so it makes no sense for this iconic symbol of the UK to be made with real fur," noted Dixon.

One ornamental cap costs £1,710 each.

Defence Equipment minister Jeremy Quin responded: “In addition to passing initial laboratory tests, any new fabric would have to gain user approval for shape and comfort.”

"People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims to have come up with a high-performing waterproof faux fur for the headgear and accuses the MoD of moving the goalposts on requirements," reports Mirror.co.uk.

The MoD added: “The artificial fur sadly didn’t meet the standards required for a ceremonial cap which is worn throughout the year and in all weathers.

“The MoD has no plans to take this fake fur fabric forward.”

But the SNP ’s deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald urges the MoD to think again about their decision.

“The UK Government is supposed to be committed to high standards of animal welfare, but the MoD seems determined to continue using real bearskin come what may," said Ms Oswald.