Shane Warne family 'can't believe' he is no more, are 'shattered'

Shane Warne's sudden death has been a trauma for his family.
The sportsman, who passed away on Friday due to a suspected case of cardiac arrest, has left his wife and children in complete state of 'shock.'
Shane's long-time manager, James Erskine tells the Nine Network's Today morning show Sunday: "The three children are in a complete shock.
"I spoke to them yesterday and ... Jackson just said, 'We expect him to walk in the door. This is like a bad dream'."
He added: "Keith, Shane's father, is a pretty strong individual, but like everybody, he's just shattered, they can't believe what's happened."
Shane and ex-wife, model Simone Callahan, share three children; Jackson 23, and daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20.
Shane's son Jackson earlier recalled sweet moments with his father, dubbing him 'awesome.'
He explained: "I only see Dad as Dad. I can't compare him to other parents.
"I can always remember just smiling. So, I think he did a great job. And I'm proud of him.
"For me, all I had to do to switch that mindset was to realise that I didn't choose who my dad was, and what he did was bloody awesome."
