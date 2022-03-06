Snoop Dogg to perform with Kelly Clarkson?

American rapper Snoop Dogg on Friday shared a throwback picture with Britney Spears.
Thousands of people liked Snoop's post, with several others praising him for showing support to the singer who has been through a lot during the last few months.
In the undated pictures, both the rapper and Spears looked young.
The rapper has also left his fans excited with the announcement that he will be performing at an event with Kelly Clarkson .
Snoop Dogg recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Eminem , Dr. Dre and others.
He is also making headlines after acquiring record label Death Row
BTS' Jungkook has been hiding his hair lately
Kate Middleton’s ‘cunning’ tactics to spicing up untouchable image leaked by experts
Prince Charles’ overwhelming fear of Prince Harry’s memoir has been brought to light
Courteney Cox reveals she feels embarrassed by watching her awkward dance in Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark'...
'Pete Davidson is my brother. None of this is funny to me,' wrote Ricky Velez against Kanye West
Bella Hadid shows off diamond on her tooth while strolling the Paris streets during fashion week