Dua Lipa celebrates her father's 53th birthday in style

Dua Lipa has shared a series of sweet sunkissed snaps with her dad Dukagjin to celebrate his 53rd birthday on Saturday.
The pair posed for a series of father daughter holiday snaps in the throwback post, where they donned matching denim tops.
Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old singer penned: 'happy birthday to my twin @dukagjinlipa.'
The British singer looked incredible as she slipped into a plunging halter neck cropped top with fabric butterfly detailing. She wore her brunette locks in beachy waves with the top section pulled back into pigtails.
Meanwhile, Dua's handsome father sported a matching dark wash denim shirt with circular framed charcoal sunglasses.
In another family photo, Dua went makeup free with wet hair as she donned a bikini and her dad went shirtless as the pair enjoyed their getaway.
