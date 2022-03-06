 
Saturday March 05, 2022
Entertainment

Dua Lipa celebrates her father's 53th birthday in style

The pair posed for a series of father daughter holiday snaps in the throwback post

By Web Desk
March 06, 2022
Dua Lipa celebrates her fathers 53th birthday in style

Dua Lipa has  shared a series of sweet sunkissed snaps with her dad Dukagjin to celebrate his 53rd birthday on Saturday.

The pair posed for a series of father daughter holiday snaps in the throwback post, where they donned matching denim tops.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old singer penned: 'happy birthday to my twin @dukagjinlipa.'

The British singer  looked incredible as she slipped into a plunging halter neck cropped top with fabric butterfly detailing. She wore her brunette locks in beachy waves with the top section pulled back into pigtails.

Meanwhile, Dua's handsome father sported a matching dark wash denim shirt with circular framed charcoal sunglasses.

In another family photo, Dua went makeup free with wet hair as she donned a bikini and her dad went shirtless as the pair enjoyed their getaway. 