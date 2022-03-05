BTS' Jungkook to debut new hairstyle? Here's what fans are speculating

BTS member Jungkook has left fans guessing about his new hairstyle as he skillfully kept his hair hidden.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old artist dropped two mirror selfies as he flaunted his flawless style statement featuring baggy blue jeans, chequered shirt and a black jacket.

Fans were delighted to see the Euphoria hit-maker’s first tweet in a while. However, it was the bucket hat that made fans launch their speculations.

One user reacted to the photos, “not one hair string escaping that bucket hat.. DEFINITELY NEW COLOR.”

Another fan wrote, “Jungkook has been hiding his hair lately why do i have a feeling a new hair color for the concert.”

Netizens also created a poll to guess 'what's under the bucket hat.'

The My Time singer captioned the post "D-6" as members count the days down until the Seoul concert of PERMISSION TO DANCE tour.

Earlier, septet’s rapper J-Hope also shared his photos while he wrote alongside the snaps, ”D-7”.



