Camila Cabello hits stage after spilling beans on Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello is back with a band as she continues to turn around heads with her newly unveiled album Familia while spilling the beans on her split with Shawn Mendes.

The Senorita hit-maker graced the Late Late Show with James Corden to stage a stunning performance on her breakup song Bam Bam which seemingly gives an insight into her romance with the Canadian pop star.

The 25-year-old singer, dressed up in green mini dress, grooved to the beats while a troop of back up dancers flaunted flawless moves on the just-in track.

Meanwhile, the former member of Fifth Harmony recently got together with Zane Lowe to dish on the song while shedding light on how her ‘priorities’ changed amidst her romance with the Stitches singer.

She said, “I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?”

“This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators,” Cabello talked about her much-anticipated album.