'Game of Thrones’ actor John Stahl dies aged 68, TV fraternity pays tributes

Popular Scottish actor, best known for his work in Game of Thrones, John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent confirmed.

Stahl played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.

The actor was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road, Resort to Murder, and Mary Queen of Scots.

Breaking the news of his death, Stahl’s agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard described as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre.”

In her statement, she confirmed, "He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

In his decade-long career, Stahl also appeared in numerous theatre productions including performances at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

Following the tragic news of his death, Stahl’s fans and fellow artists took to social media and shared heartfelt tributes for the actor. His fellow Take The High Road actor Derek Lord recalled working with the actor.

“Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed. I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character’s name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead,” he tweeted.

“He’ll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight,” Derek added.

The National Theatre of Scotland also paid tribute, saying they were “deeply saddened” to hear the news of Stahl’s passing.



