Zoë Kravitz on studying cats for ‘The Batman’: 'I'm method, dude!'

Zoë Kravitz is proving that she’s left no stone unturned to flawlessly helm the role of Catwoman in the much-anticipated movie The Batman as she recently shared a glimpse in her preparations for the Robert Pattinson starrer.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2’s episode, the actor talked about the super hero movie.

Fallon told Kravitz the things he would do to play Selina Kyle in the film. He said, “I Would study cats’ and ‘drink milk from the bowl’.

In response, the actor replied, “I did that.”

When the show’s host doubted, Kravitz insisted, “Maybe. I’m method, dude!”

She said that she ‘hung out with cats a lot’ and watched their fighting videos amidst the filming.

“What I was so interested by was the fact you can’t read their face at all,” she shared.

“Which is why I think people are creeped out by them, you can’t tell what they’re going to do,” she added.



