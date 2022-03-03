 
close
Thursday March 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian will make a donation for people of Ukraine

The donation will be made by her brand SKIMS to the World Central Kitchen

By Web Desk
March 03, 2022
Kim Kardashian will make a donation for people of Ukraine

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday announced that her brand SKIMS will be making a donation in light of the recent crisis in Ukraine.

She said  SKIMS donation will go to World  Central Kitchen in an efforts to support their on-the-ground efforts to aid the Ukrainian people.

The reality TV star also asked her fans to donate for the purpose.

Kim Kardashian will make a donation for people of Ukraine

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.

The businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.