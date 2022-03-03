Kim Kardashian will make a donation for people of Ukraine

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday announced that her brand SKIMS will be making a donation in light of the recent crisis in Ukraine.
She said SKIMS donation will go to World Central Kitchen in an efforts to support their on-the-ground efforts to aid the Ukrainian people.
The reality TV star also asked her fans to donate for the purpose.
A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.
The businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.
