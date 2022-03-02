Jason Momoa represents 'family', lauds step-daughter Zoe Kravitz at Batman premiere

Jason Momoa declares Lisa Bonet is still his family, after announcing split with the actor.
Momoa, who attended Batman premiere to cheer Cat Woman aka Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, shared his excitement ahead of the movie.
“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” the Game of Thrones star told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.
“We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?” he added.
Momoa attended the event with daughter Lola, 14, and son Noakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with Bonet.
“We’re just so proud,” Momoa, 42, added.
His statement comes after the actor joined Zoe's boyfriend, Channing Tatum, for the movie.
“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” he captioned photos of himself posing with the “Magic Mike” star.
Disha Patani sends heart-warming wishes to the superstar
"Covid was another form of war. We have all experienced some very difficult months," she said.
The Canadian singer on Tuesday turned 28
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given President's Award at NAACP Image Awards
Courteny Cox's says she sold her home due to ghosts
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex show their love for the women in the United Kingdom